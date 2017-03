LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- The westbound lanes of Route 30 Lincoln Highway are closed after a sedan and two tractor trailers crashed.

Dispatchers received a call at 7:57 a.m. about a crash with possible entrapment.

Emergency responders arrived at the scene and transported one person to the hospital.

The severity of the injuries is currently unknown.

Crews are currently on scene.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...