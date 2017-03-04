Man brandishes multiple handguns on State Police Trooper

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – A man was apprehended Friday morning, accused of pulling multiple handguns on a Pennsylvania State Police Trooper.

The Lower Paxton Police Department was dispatched to the 4400 block of Marblehead Street at around 6:30 Friday morning, for reports of a man wearing a surgical mask, jumping out of bushes and possibly shooting a BB gun at people and cars.

When officers arrived on scene, they discovered a PSP Trooper had already apprehended the man in the area of Gloucester Street and Berkley Street.

Police say, the man pointed a gun at the trooper in his unmarked car. When the trooper confronted him, the man displayed a second handgun.

The trooper was able to convince the man to put the weapons on the ground. That man was then taken via ambulance to a hospital for a mental health evaluation.

Any criminal charges will be filed by Pennsylvania State Police.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...