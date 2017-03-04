Lancaster pipeline opposition group to hold press conference

CONESTOGA, Pa. (WHTM) A group fighting to stop a government approved natural gas pipeline project will hold a press conference voicing its opposition to the project.

Lancaster Against Pipelines said in a press release the Atlantic Sunrise Project that is set to run through Lancaster County will go through a Susquehannock Indian burial site.

Last month, the Federal Energy Commission (FERC) authorized the project.

Saturday’s press conference will be held at 235 Conestoga Boulevard in Conestoga at 10 a.m.

