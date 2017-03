South Anniville Township, Pa. (WHTM) Fire crews are at the scene of house fire in Lebanon County.

The fire started around 5:15 Saturday morning along the 300 block of Quitte Park Drive.

It’s not clear if anyone was hurt.

The fire marshal has been called to the scene to investigate.

