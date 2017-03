PENBROOK, Pa. (WHTM)– Penbrook Police are looking for the driver who struck their station causing minor damage to the building.

The crash happened around 1:20 a.m. Saturday on South 28th Street.

Emergency dispatchers said the driver hit a fire hydrant and telephone pole before hitting the station.The driver left the scene after the crash.

A couple of bricks on the side of the building were damaged.

