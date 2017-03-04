Bears snap losing streak to Wilkes-Barre with 2-1 win

03/04/2017 – (Hershey, PA- March 4, 2017)- Goaltender Phoenix Copley returned to Giant Center with a 36-save performance to lead the Hershey Bears to a 2-1 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in front of a sold-out crowd of 10,532 on Saturday night. The win snapped Hershey’s six-game losing streak versus the Penguins and improved Hershey’s home win streak to five games. Stanislav Galiev notched a goal and an assist as Hershey moved to 30-17-8-3 on the season.

A night after earning the first star in Hershey’s 5-1 win at Syracuse, Copley again earned the first star with a near-perfect performance. The netminder made several key saves early as the Penguins outshot Hershey 12-4 in the opening period.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton solved Copley only once, scoring just 9:53 into the game. Josh Archibald redirected a point shot from Oskar Sundqvist off the crossbar and past Copley to make it 1-0. The goal was Archibald’s 12th marker of the season.

Hershey was able to reward Copley’s strong effort with a tying goal with 13:51 left in the opening period. Colby Williams scored his fourth goal of the season for Hershey, connecting on a broken play. Williams wrapped the puck around to Galiev. It bounced back to Williams on the top of the crease, and he beat Wilkes-Barre/Scranton’s Tristan Jarry to make it 1-1.

The lone goal in the remainder of the game came from Galiev at the 18:40 mark of the second period. The forward cut down the right wing and maneuvered around a Wilkes-Barre/Scranton defender. He then made a beautiful toe-drag move around a second Penguins defender. With a lane to the goal, Galiev snapped a wrist shot past the blocker of Jarry for his 18th goal of the season. Tom Gilbert and Christian Thomas assisted on the game-winning tally.

Both teams traded chances in the third period with Hershey outshooting Wilkes-Barre/Scranton 14-13. Copley stood tall, stopping several key shots, and getting help from the crossbar on a Sundqvist shot.

Hershey failed to score a power play goal for the first time in six games, going 0-for-6. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton was 0-for-1. The Penguins outshot Hershey 37-27.

Tomorrow evening, Hershey hosts Springfield at 5 p.m. for Mascot Mania. Ticket information is available on HersheyBears.com.

