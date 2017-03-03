Weather-related pileups close Pennsylvania interstates

The Associated Press
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Several Pennsylvania interstates are closed as police respond to weather-related crashes and pileups.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says snow squalls moving across the state led to several multi-vehicle wrecks Friday.

Among the road closures are Interstate 80 westbound in Clinton County, Interstate 99 in Centre County and Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County.

Photos of the Schuylkill County pileup posted on social media show numerous cars and tractor trailers off the highway and on top of one another.

It’s unclear whether there are any injuries.

