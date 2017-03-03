Video: Snow squall barrels through Susquehanna River

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Check out this impressive footage of a snow squall barreling through the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg.

Squalls also moved across other parts of the Midstate Friday afternoon, creating very low visibility conditions.

PennDOT is reminding drivers to slow down and use caution when encountering a snow squall.

The following tips have been shared by the department:

Slow down gradually and drive at a speed that suits conditions.

Turn your headlight on.

Stay in your lane.

Increase your following distance.

Stay alert, keep looking as far ahead as possible and be patient.

Reduce in-car distractions since your full attention is required.

Use defroster and wipers.

Keep windows and mirrors free of snow and ice.

During whiteouts, come to a complete stop only when you can safely get as far off the road as possible or when there is a safe area to do so.

Do not stop in the flow of traffic since this could cause a chain-reaction collision.

Do not pass a vehicle moving slowly or speed up to get away from a vehicle that is following too closely.

Always buckle up and never drink and drive.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download the ABC 27 News App and the ABC 27 Weather App for your phone or tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...