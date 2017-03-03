Vets get scholarship money for PSU Harrisburg

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Some military veterans attending Penn State Harrisburg are getting a financial salute from local Rotarians.

At a recent Carlisle meeting, the Rotary Veterans Initiative donated $25,000 to cover textbooks and tuition for military veterans attending the Penn State campus near Middletown.

Thirty-eight vets will benefit from the donation which is run through the Foundation for Enhancing Communities.

RVI plans a fundraising golf tournament in Carlisle in July to fund future scholarships.

Contact RVI@gmail.com to get involved in future programs to help local vets.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...