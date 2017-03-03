Union president hopeful infrastructure projects will bring back Steelton steelworkers

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of steelworkers at a Dauphin County plant will be laid off effective Monday, cutting the company’s central Pennsylvania workforce by about a quarter in the last six months.

ArcelorMittal called the move “difficult” but necessary to keep up with the market.

For some of the workers who left the Steelton plant Friday afternoon, it could be the last time they drive out of the gates — at least for a while.

“They’re going to be running real slim right now. How long? Don’t know,” said Ray Napoli, president of the United Steelworkers Local 1688. “We’re not holding the purse strings, let’s put it that way.”

The company said in a statement – in response to questions from ABC27 News – that 85 workers will be laid off, plus another 27 who have been on “extended layoff” since September.

“We’re down in business,” Napoli said. “The infrastructure didn’t come through like everybody was hoping it would.”

Napoli said foreign competition hurts, too, and ArcelorMittal agrees. In its latest annual report, released just a couple days before the layoffs were announced, the global steel company noted decreased demand in the U.S. and Europe.

So they’re cutting melt shop crews in Steelton from two to one a day for an “indefinite period of time,” company spokeswoman Mary Beth Holdford said in the emailed statement.

“This was a difficult decision to make,” the statement reads, “but it is necessary to align ArcelorMittal Steelton employment levels with market demand.”

“ArcelorMittal appreciates the professionalism and dedication of our Steelton employees,” it goes on. “We will continue to work with the USW to minimize the impact on our employees and their families.”

“We’ve weathered through it before, so hopefully we can do it again,” Napoli said.

He thinks there’s a good chance this is a temporary layoff. The company notes in that annual report the steel industry is cyclical.

President Donald Trump pushed American-made steel on the campaign trail and now in the White House and says he wants to invest heavily in infrastructure projects.

That kind of work — especially transit system projects — Napoli said, would be a good step to putting people back to work in Steelton.

“I didn’t expect anything right off the get-go. Everybody knows that when you’re dealing with all this stuff, it all takes time,” Napoli said, “but it’s been let go too long.”

He added that next week, state workers will be in the area to help laid off employees with unemployment benefits and any retraining or re-education they might need.

