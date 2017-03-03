Tick Talk: How Lyme disease has more reach than HIV/AIDS

Lyme disease is often misdiagnosed. Kendra Nichols and Amanda St. Hilaire host a special edition of On Deadline focusing on Lyme disease. Hear from special guests Dr. Elena Frid, leading Nuero-Lyme Specialist in the country, Heather Hearst, President of Project Lyme and Good Day PA’s Carrie Perry, whose daughter was diagnosed with Lyme disease.

“A lot of people talk about the fact that Lyme disease is the new HIV and AIDS. I’m here to tell you that at the peak of the HIV and AIDS epidemic, there were 50,000 new cases per year. 50,000. Lyme disease is close to 400,000 new cases per year,” said Dr. Elena Frid.

