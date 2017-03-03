State police investigating Lancaster County business burglary

WHTM Staff Published:
pennsylvania_state_police_car

RONKS, Pa. (WHTM) – State police in Lancaster are investigating after over $800 was stolen from a Lancaster County business this week.

According to police, Kings Homestead on West Newport Road in Leacock Township was entered sometime overnight between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 9 a.m. Wednesday.

A total of $836 was taken from two cash registers.

Investigators say it is possible a door was left unlocked and open at the rear of the business, making it possible for someone to get inside.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to state police in Lancaster at 717-299-7650.

