Snow squalls and breezy today, chilly weekend ahead

Colder air and another storm system move in today across Central PA. This next front, or trough, will trigger some snow shower activity, and squalls are possible. If squalls do form, they are most likely to hit during the midday hours. However, be on guard at any point today because these squalls could create brief white-out conditions and low visibility across the region. Highs will be near 40 degrees today with breezy conditions too. Expect peeks of sun when it isn’t snowing. Tonight will be quite cold with lows dropping to near 20 degrees. Some of the coldest valleys will fall into the teens tonight!

For the weekend, Saturday features the coldest weather we have had since February 16th! The second half of February featured so much mild air that typical wintertime chill has not been a factor. Both Saturday and Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine and chilly temperatures. Next week, temperatures rebound a bit with some rain showers back in the picture for late Monday and Tuesday.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...