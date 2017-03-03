Sen. Alloway to host concealed carry seminar

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A concealed carry seminar is being offered on Saturday, March 18 in Shippensburg and there is still time to sign up.

The seminar will run from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Shippensburg Fish and Game Association at 4498 Maclays Mill Road.

A local attorney and members from law enforcement will talk about the state’s laws when it comes to firearms and will answer questions.

Senator Rich Alloway(R-33) is hosting the event.

Seating is limited and you must register.

Residents can sign up by calling 717-772-2929 or clicking on this link.

