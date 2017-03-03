Sample several restaurants with the Taste Of Carlisle

The 17th annual Taste Of Carlisle takes place on Sunday, March 12th at the Carlisle Expo Center. It’s a chance to sample at least 40 restaurants, all in one place.

VIP tickets are $25. Regular admission is $15.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Project SHARE, The United Way of Carlisle & Cumberland County, and The Salvation Army.

James Crummel and Brett Thackara from abc27 News Daybreak will be the emcees.

For more information check out http://www.lovecarlisle.info/tasteofcarlisle/HOME1.html.

