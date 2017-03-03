Restaurant Report: Flies, mold, insect webbing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The state Department of Agriculture found mold, flies, and bleach near food in its latest round of restaurant inspections.

There are two El Rodeos on the Carlisle Pike in Cumberland County. The one in Silver Spring Township near Wegmans was out of compliance with 15 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not demonstrate adequate knowledge of food safety. Food was not being correctly date marked, stainless steel cleaner was stored with food products, and the plumbing system was not in good shape; water was leaking in the dish room.

Crazy Tomato Grill on Centerville Road in Lancaster was out of compliance with 17 violations. The inspection report says the person in charge does not have adequate knowledge of food safety. Raw tuna and raw beef were held at too warm of a temperature. The inspector found old food residue, black residue, and a heavy accumulation of grease in the facility, and there were several flies in the food prep area.

China Cafe on Old York Road in New Cumberland was out of compliance with 20 violations. The inspection report says first aid supplies were stored with food items and were possible sources of contamination. A food employee handled raw shrimp then risked contamination by preparing customer plates without washing hands. The inspector found insect webbing and static dust in the facility, and there was an accumulation of white “mold-like residue” on the fan guards in the walk-in cooler.

Establishments with no violations include Sakura Asian Fusion on Queen Street in Lancaster, Jersey Joe’s Boardwalk Cafe in Jonestown, and Espresso Yourself in Newport.

The Agriculture Department has a full list of Pennsylvania restaurant inspections on its website.

