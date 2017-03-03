Police: School bus driver made secret, inappropriate videos of students

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) – A former school bus driver for the Warwick School District was arrested Friday after police said he secretly recorded inappropriate videos of four students and an adult woman.

Don Saracen, 66, of Lititz, is accused of hiding a camera under his driver’s seat so he could record videos up the dresses and skirts of unsuspecting passengers as they entered and exited the bus.

Lititz police said Saracen asked unsuspecting passengers for help in pushing buttons on the dashboard. Those who did were standing directly over the concealed camera.

Police began investigating Saracen on Tuesday after the woman reported he took inappropriate images of her while no children were on board the bus. Investigators said they searched his camera and discovered several videos of unsuspecting students.

They said there is no information to suggest Saracen had inappropriate physical contact with anyone.

Saracen is charged with a felony count of intercepting communications, five counts of invasion of privacy, and possessing instruments of crime. He was placed in Lancaster County Prison on $650,000 cash bail.

He has been fired as a bus driver and banned from school property. He’s also prohibited from having any contact with students.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 14.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...