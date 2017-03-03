Police: ‘No criminal activity’ at Swatara Township cemetery

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police say a further investigation of damaged headstones at a Swatara Township cemetery found no evidence of criminal activity.

In a statement Friday, township police said they “know for certain” that one of the headstones was accidentally knocked over by someone working in the Churchville Cemetery, at 51 S. Harrisburg Street, where three damaged headstones were found Monday.

Police said it is “very likely that weather and ground settling” caused the other headstones to fall over.

They added that none of the burial sites were confirmed to be those of Jewish individuals. Police initially reported that two headstones were toppled in a section of the cemetery reserved for Jewish burials.

They said they are “grateful that the cause was determined to be accidental.”

