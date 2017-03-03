Pennsylvania Garden Show of York kicks off

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – If you’ve never been to the Pennsylvania Garden Show of York, you might think all they have are flowers.

But that’s not the case.

“It’s fun and there’s really neat stuff you’re not going to find anywhere else in the garden market, so everybody wants to get in on that and see what’s new,” said Cher Kondor, a show organizer.

Half of the show focuses on gardens and landscapes; the other half on flowers. And tucked away are a few other gems.

“I create all sorts of things from the beautiful things my bees create,” said Lori Stahl, owner of Bee Bee’s All Naturals.

At Stahl’s stand, there’s a display of wax candles, soaps, candy, and specialty honey. She’s a beekeeper who had 65 hives last year. But it’s gotten harder for keepers to keep bees alive across the board.

“It’s heartbreaking to open a hive in the spring and see that the bees didn’t make it, even though they’re sitting on tons of honey and there’s no reason they shouldn’t have,” Stahl said.

She said it’s a culmination of things; changes in agriculture, climate, and increased use of chemicals.

“I think typically in the past, beekeepers would’ve expected to maybe lose a third of their bees. Now I think they tend to lose half or more; not all beekeepers, but many beekeepers,” Stahl said.

And while the quick changes in weather may have put some stress on the plants and this beekeeper, not everyone is complaining.

“Now normally, we get rolling late February, first of March consistently almost every year because of the warmer weather. It helps us. It extends our season,” said Shawn Haring, president of Shawn’s Landscaping and Hardscaping.

Tickets are $10 a person. $9 for seniors. The show closes Sunday at 5 p.m.

