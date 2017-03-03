PA teacher said what on billboard?

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – A Philadelphia teacher has put up a billboard criticizing city and school district officials.

WPVI-TV reports that George Bezanis, a Central High School teacher, crowdfunded more than $5,000 to erect the ad on Monday. The billboard flanks Interstate 95 and reads “Welcome to Philadelphia, where we don’t value our public school children.”

The ad says teachers have gone more than five years without a raise. A photo of Democratic Mayor Jim Kenney is featured prominently on the billboard along with an image of superintendent William Hite Jr. and a School Reform Commission representative.

Bezanis says that Philadelphia public schools are underfunded and teachers need fair contracts.

A district spokesman says it will try to work out a contract that puts students first.

