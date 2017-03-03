Middletown residents express concerns after registered sex offender moves in near school

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Dawn Knull grew up in Middletown and decided to raise her family in the borough.

She says its the only home she has ever known, but she has some concerns after a third tier registered sex offender moved into a home less than 500 feet from the new high school.

“He home is on a route where a lot of kids have to walk past to get to school,” Knull said. “They can’t cross the street because there is no sidewalk, so it can’t be avoided.”

Sean McCormack is the Chief Deputy District Attorney in Dauphin County. He says there are more than 760 registered sex offenders in the county, and they have rights.

“They can live where they want,” McCormack said. “A State Supreme Court ruling a few years ago said that it was unconstitutional for municipalities to enforce ordinances preventing offenders from living near schools or playgrounds.”

McCormack says that residents have the right to alert neighbors that a sex offender has moved into the area, but they can’t harass or try to force the person to move.

He recommends that people visit the Megan’s Law website to get information on sex offenders.

