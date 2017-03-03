Man wanted for DVD theft in Carlisle

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Police in Cumberland County are asking for the public’s help to identify a man wanted for stealing DVDs from a local grocery store.

According to the Carlisle Police Department, 35 DVDs were stolen by a man Monday afternoon at the Giant store on South Spring Garden Street.

The suspect drove a blue Honda Accord and wore a white jacket, blue jeans, a Baltimore Ravens shirt and a Baltimore Orioles hat. Police also say he has a beard and mustache.

The suspect is believed to be in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Carlisle Police Department.

