Lower Paxton police warn of skimmer found at gas pump

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Lower Paxton police are issuing a warning about credit card skimmers after a device was found at a gas pump.

Police say sometime between Feb. 20 and Feb. 22, a customer reported that the credit card reader was not functioning at the gas station on Jonestown Road.

Although there were no signs of force, it was determined that the security seal was broken and a foreign credit card reader device was attached inside the unit. Since the suspect did not reattach the wires correctly, no credit card information was compromised, police said.

Customers are reminded to check that seals are intact and not broken before purchasing gas at a gas pump. A broken seal could mean the pump has been tampered with. Damaged seals or credit card readers that are not working should be reported to a manager at the gas station.

Anyone with information regarding the recent incident is asked to call Lower Paxton Township Police Department at 717-657-5656.

