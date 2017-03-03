“Logan” looking to top “The Lego Batman Movie”

This weekend could feature the biggest box-office debut of the year so far.

Right now, “The Lego Batman Movie” has the year’s biggest opening weekend at $53 million dollars. “Logan” is looking to top that.

“Logan” is being billed as Hugh Jackman’s final “Wolverine” movie.

In “Logan,” Jackman is no longer the quite-so-mighty mutant and finds himself caring for an aged Professor X and a girl with powers like his own. Analysts are predicting it to open with anywhere from $65 million to more than $70 million for the domestic debut.

Two other films open in “Logan”‘s shadow, “The Shack” is based on a best-selling novel about a man who meets God after he loses a child. That is expected for a $10-$12 million dollar opening.

The teen drama “Before I Fall” is about a girl who keeps repeating her last day alive. That is expected to bring in up to $5 million dollars.

