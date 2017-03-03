Lancaster police charge suspect with homicide after shooting victim’s death

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police on Friday announced that homicide and firearms charges have been filed for a man wanted in a shooting death.

Daniel Sanchez, 19, died Tuesday at a hospital after he was shot multiple times Sunday.

Police identified 20-year-old Jose Gabriel Duque as the shooting suspect.

Police said there may have been a verbal dispute between Sanchez and Duque before the shooting Sunday morning outside a home in the 100 block of Dauphin Street. Duque sustained multiple gunshot wounds, including a head injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster police at (717) 735-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-322-1913.

