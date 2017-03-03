Lancaster officials try to be proactive to fight vandalism

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Sounds of a power washer filled Crystal Street Park on Friday afternoon. That’s where public works employees cleaned some of the graffiti associated with a spree of vandalism in the city.

Shelby Nauman, vice president of the Lancaster City Alliance, said there have been six graffiti instances in the past week.

“Our residents really see it as such a disrespect to our vibrant community,” she said.

ABC27 News also found large graffiti on a building at the corner of West King and Water streets.

“There’s a tremendous amount of economic development happening in the city and growing pride,” Nauman said. “When we see somebody who vandalizes someone else’s property, it’s costly and it’s such a distraction from all the great things that are happening here.”

Nauman said Lancaster City Alliance is trying to be proactive when it comes to the vandalism. She also said the city has a free graffiti removal service.

Bob Herbert, director of operations at Lancaster Science Factory, was someone who took advantage of the service after the building on New Holland Avenue was vandalized.

“It means to me that the city and the City Alliance are both taking this problem seriously and it’s great to see that,” Herbert said.

Anyone with information on the vandalism spree is asked to call Lancaster police at (717) 735-3300.

