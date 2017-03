LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Lancaster police have filed burglary charges against a 24-year-old city man.

Eric Cortez is accused of burglarizing a home in the 400 block of High Street, the same block he resided in.

Police say during the January 17 incident Cortez got away with a television that he later pawned. An impact drill that police say he also stole was found at his home.

Cortez faces burglary and theft by unlawful taking charges.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...