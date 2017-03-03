It’s nap time for high school students who use ‘sleep pods’

The Associated Press Published:
CREDIT: KVIA
CREDIT: KVIA

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) – Taking a power nap has never been easier for some high school students in New Mexico.

“Sleep pods” have been installed at a few high schools in the Las Cruces area. KRQE reports that the pods let students lie on a recliner while listening to music as colorful lights shine inside.

Linda Summers is an associate professor at New Mexico State University. She wrote a federal grant that awarded the college $128,000 and the university donated the pods to the high schools. At the time, the pods cost $14,000.

Summers tells KVIA that they’ve found agitated adolescents responded well to the sleep pods. She says they could be having an argument with someone, go into the pod for 20 minutes and be able to return to class.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s