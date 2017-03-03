High school program aims to boost number of volunteer firefighters

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In the 1970s, Pennsylvania had 300,000 volunteer firefighters.

This year, the Keystone State has just 50,000.

That’s why high schools are getting involved.

A struggle for manpower has resulted in a partnership between fire departments and the Cumberland Valley School District.

“Daytime is always our worst because we haven’t got enough volunteers during the daytime,” New Kingston Fire Department Chief Curtis Hall said.

Harrisburg Area Community College has pitched in with curriculum, offering Cumberland Valley students that chance to take fire and EMS classes during school hours.

Students will have to take a few outside classes at HACC and turn 16 before they are sent out to battle flames.

The program at Cumberland Valley starts next, but enrollment is as early as April.

