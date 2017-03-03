Hearing Aid Alternative?

Having trouble following conversations in a noisy restaurant? Straining to hear a co-worker in the cafeteria? Experts at Consumer Reports looked at some affordable, over-the-counter alternatives to expensive prescription hearing aids called sound amplifiers.

Most are a fraction of the price of prescription hearing aids which can cost thousands. Some amplifiers even cost less than $50.

But Consumer Reports says be careful with these penny-saver models. The really cheap ones aren’t that effective at helping people with hearing loss, and more importantly, they could potentially damage people’s hearing further by over-amplifying loud sounds.

Two pricer amplifiers – the $350 Sound World Solutions CS50-Plus and the $214 Etymotic Bean – did a little bit better, but it’s complicated.

When tested in a lab by a professional hearing aid researcher, both showed promise for people with mild to moderate hearing loss while also protecting against over-amplification. Panelists who tried them said they were comfortable and easy to use. But in real-life situations, reactions were mixed.

If you do decide to try an amplifier, be sure to check the return policy before you buy.

When it comes to these over-the-counter solutions, Consumer Reports says some amplifiers may be worth a try as a less expensive alternative to prescription hearing aids, but the best thing to do is see a hearing specialist first to see if these devices are right for your needs.

Consumer Reports TV News® is published by Consumer Reports. Consumer Reports is a not-for-profit organization that does not accept advertising and does not have any commercial relationship with any advertiser or sponsor on this site.

All Consumer Reports Material Copyright © 2017 Consumer Reports, Inc. All rights reserved.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...