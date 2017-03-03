Fire at closed Adams County restaurant reaches 2 alarms

NEW OXFORD, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire marshal was contacted Friday afternoon after crews responded to a fire at a closed restaurant in Adams County.

Crews were called around 1:45 p.m. to the former location of The Ox Bar and Grille on Route 30 (York Road) in Oxford Township.

According to an Adams County 911 dispatcher, the fire reached two alarms.

No injuries were reported.

There are no other details available at this time.

