Dent out-and-about in the Midstate while many GOP congressmen lay low

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – “Congressman Dent, welcome,” a teacher at Milton Hershey School said Friday afternoon as she extended her hand.

It was a warm greeting for Rep. Charlie Dent, who took a tour of the school’s massive agricultural program.

“I’m just trying to get a sense of the scope of this,” said Dent, who represents Hershey. “This is not a small operation and for a K-12 school, this is particularly impressive.”

The Milton Hershey School greenhouse was a safe house for the Republican congressman. But frustration toward his GOP colleagues is in full bloom across the country and here in the Midstate.

Protesters in Lancaster carried signs and shouted outside a morning breakfast for freshman Congressman Lloyd Smucker. They are angry at GOP priorities, notably its attempt to repeal and replace Obamacare.

“When one party has control, the other party tends to be more energized and at times angry, so anger can motivate,” Dent said during a break in his Milton Hershey School tour.

Anger as motivation is not new, and it’s not new to the Midstate.

“I was lied to,” shouted a visibly angry man at a 2009 town hall meeting in Lebanon. Late Senator Arlen Specter didn’t wilt, but he certainly felt the heat.

“I’m sick of the lies,” screamed a woman at the same event. “I don’t like being lied to and I don’t like being lied about.”

Dent remembers and sees the similarities.

“The anger was on the other side and that spawned the tea party movement, so now we’re on the other side,” Dent said.

The congressman said his advice is to be like Specter and listen to constituents. He has and he’s gotten an earful.

“They’ve been in it seems non-stop to talk to me about their hopes, their aspirations and their fears. Sometimes it seems like counseling,” he said with a chuckle.

Dent is no rubber stamp for President Donald Trump. He publicly criticized Trump’s travel ban, calling it unfair and poorly executed. He was especially angry when a Syrian Christian family in his district was sent back to the Middle East hours after landing in Philadelphia.

But Trump was effusive in his praise of the Trump he saw speaking to Congress Tuesday night.

“When he’s on the right track, I’m gonna work with him and help him,” Dent said of the President, “but if he’s going to go in a direction that’s not in our best interest, we’ll have to check him from time to time.”

