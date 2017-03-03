DA: New evidence in Lancaster police shooting, investigation ongoing

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – Authorities say they have new evidence and information regarding a police-involved shooting in Lancaster, but their investigation is not yet complete.

District Attorney Craig Stedman’s office on Friday said the facts and findings will be laid out publicly, in detail with video evidence, at the appropriate time.

The district attorney’s office is investigating the incident at South Duke and North streets on the early morning of Jan. 24 when 18-year-old Jose Efrain Rodriguez was killed in an exchange of gunfire with city police officers.

Investigators have said Rodriguez had a handgun that was not initially visible to the officers when he walked up to their car. They said Rodriguez “fired at police and, in turn, was shot by police” after the officers exited their car.

Authorities have also said numerous officers responded to the area and multiple officers were involved, and at some point police used their stun guns. No officers were injured.

Stedman’s office said it’s keeping the public informed as much as it can without jeopardizing the integrity of the investigation.

“I can assure the public this case is getting a thorough review and careful consideration,” Stedman said in a statement. “It deserves nothing less, to be sure that we have all possible input and information.”

Anyone with information pertinent to the investigation is asked to call the district attorney’s office at 717-390-7771 and ask for a detective.

