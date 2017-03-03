Cornerstone members approve merger with Belco

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Cornerstone Federal Credit Union members have voted to approve a merger with Belco Community Credit Union.

Belco announced the approval Friday. It said the merger is expected to be finalized in September.

The state Department of Banking and the National Credit Union Administration gave regulatory approvals last month. The credit unions’ boards of directors gave their initial approval in October.

No branch locations will close, and about 200 employees of both credit unions will be retained.

Belco serves 54,000 members in 11 branch offices. Cornerstone has 11,000 members and three branches in Carlisle and Newville.

Belco said its name will remain the same. Leaders from both credit unions are working on how to preserve the Cornerstone brand.

