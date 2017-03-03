Commissioners give casino grant money to drug urgent care center

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Dauphin County is allocated millions every year from the profits at Hollywood Casinos. Dauphin County Commissioners are using part of it to save lives and fund a unique kind of urgent care for people who have overdosed or need treatment.

Commissioners approved $5.6 million in grants from the casino money at a meeting. $100,000 of it is going to fight the drug epidemic.

“They’re like, ‘He was a valedictorian, a high school sports star, and was exposed to this prescription medication with a knee injury and is now a heroin addict, and we don’t know what to do,'” Dauphin County Commissioner George Hartwick III said.

Those are some of the things Hartwick hears from the community.

“The opioid and heroin epidemic is probably the largest public health crisis we’ve seen in my lifetime,” Hartwick said.

Commissioners are doing something about it. Some of the grant money is going to an urgent care center for substance abuse and drugs run by PinnacleHealth. It’s already up and running along North 3rd Street in Harrisburg after opening about eight months ago.

“It provides an opportunity for medical-assisted treatment and for folks who may be going through withdrawal and the ability for that not to be a barrier to somebody going into treatment,” Hartwick said.

“These are things that would probably not occur if it were not for these taxes, or if they did, it would require a local tax increase on the local property tax,” Dauphin County Commissioner Jeff Haste said.

This is funding commissioners say it critical. 91 people in Dauphin County died of a drug overdose last year. That’s up from 74 in 2015.

“Ultimately, we’d rather see dollars be used to get somebody to be a tax-paying resident, a good parent, and a participant in our society,” Hartwick said.

Commissioners say they’ll continue to fight substance abuse through this program, drug drop boxes, and the county treatment program.

“This is a problem that affects everyone. It has on some level,” Hartwick said. “Stop pointing your fingers and telling what’s wrong with those people and stigmatizing them. Figure out ways to step and get engaged with families that are struggling with this issue.”

Grant money also went to help out local fire departments.

