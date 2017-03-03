Are Midstate maple trees tapped out?

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — An unseasonably warm winter has Midstate maple syrup makers wrapping up early for the season.

“The sap flow has ended,” says Garry Orner, a maple syrup hobbyist from Dillsburg. “It got cold and we got some sap. Then it warmed up, and it went away. It got cold again and the sap started flowing until it warmed up again. I don’t think its coming back this time.”

With 35 silver maple trees tapped on his wooded property, Orner says he was able to produce 120 gallons of usable maple sap this season to produce roughly three or four gallons of maple syrup. For an individual dabbling in the activity for only three years, its a respectable take for the season. Still, if the winter had remained colder longer, that amount of sap could have easily been multiplied.

“Typically the production is sometime from early to mid February, through the month of March,” says Ron Shemanski, Vice President of the Pennsylvania Maple Syrup Producers Council.

Shemanski, who operates a maple syrup production facility in Wayne County says while people tapping trees in the south central portion of the state maybe experiencing dry taps due to a streak of warm weather reaching into the upper 60’s and 70’s over the past several weeks, producers in the northern tier of the state have fared better.

“It’s certainly been warmer,” he adds. “But I think we’ve still got some time and some ideal weather conditions to make some more syrup and see just where the season’s gonna end up. I wouldn’t expect a shortage of syrup.”

Typically, it takes between 40 and 60 gallons of maple sap to produce a single gallon of maple syrup. In the winter months, species such as Red Maple, Sugar Maple and Silver Maple trees remain dormant. As spring approaches and daytime temperatures rise but evening temperatures remain close to freezing, a freeze-thaw cycle begins, triggering a flow of clear, watery sap from the maple tree roots to the upper branches. According to Shemanski, the sap is “the life blood of the tree,” feeding buds that eventually blossom into leaves.

“We can still get usable sap from our taps until around the time when the buds begin to break,” adds Shemanski. “Our trees up here aren’t quire there yet. We have cold weather coming again, so it could stall the development of buds and get the sap flowing again.”

For Orner, the shortened season means less work. He recalls two seasons ago, trudging through more than a foot of snow to gather syrup from buckets.

“Its also less fun, because I’m having such a good time doing it,” Orner says. “Its being part of nature. Its labor intensive, but the experience comes at the end when you put the syrup on the pancakes. That’s the reward.”

