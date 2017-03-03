ArcelorMittal to lay off Steelton workers

STEELTON, Pa. (WHTM) – ArcelorMittal will lay off dozens of workers at its Steelton plant.

A company spokeswoman said about 85 employees will be affected when the plant reduces the melt shop’s crews from two shifts a day to a single shift for an indefinite period of time.

She said the layoffs are in addition to 27 employees, all with less than two years of service, who have been on extended layoff since September.

The spokeswoman called it a difficult decision that is “necessary to align ArcelorMittal Steelton employment levels with market demand.”

Ray Napoli, president of United Steelworkers Local 1688, said the layoffs could begin as early as next week. He said he’s been talking to the company about the possibility of layoffs for about a month.

Napoli cited foreign competition and a lack of demand for infrastructure projects in the U.S.

He said it’s not necessarily permanent. If the jobs come back in the next five years, he said the workers will be recalled.

“I just know there’s a gang that’s going to be out there in the street for a while; how long, I don’t know,” he said. “Who knows, maybe somebody will see this and all of a sudden we’ll get an order or something. Who knows? I’d really like to see it, but we’ll all be looking for a miracle.”

ArcelorMittal released its annual report for 2016 a few days ago. In it, the company noted volatile raw material prices and weak demand in Europe and the U.S.

