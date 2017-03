CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews are responding to an apartment fire in the 100 block of S. 24th Street near the Camp Hill High School.

It’s unknown how many homes are involved or if there are any injuries.

An ABC27 News crew is at the scene. Stay with us for the latest updates.

