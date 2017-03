HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) There is no winter break for Hersheypark employees who use the off-season to inspect rides.

Every ride is taken apart and inspected. Some parts are replaced. Every ride gets a new paint job.

All of the work is completed before Springtime in the Park.

Springtime in the Park is April 8-9 and 14-16, 2017.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...