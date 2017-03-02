Windy today with snow squalls possible Friday

Winds are picking up behind yesterday’s rain and storms and there are a few rain and snow showers around coming in off the Great Lakes. These will dissipate as the morning moves on, but be aware for any early commuters. Later today, the sunshine will break out and it will continue to be a windy and colder day with temperatures settling in the lower 40s this afternoon. Tonight will start out clear but cloud up with lows dipping into the upper 20s to around 30 degrees. Tomorrow will be breezy too with occasional snow squalls. Watch out for low visibility and a quick coating in spots during the late morning hours Friday. The coldest day occurs Saturday, but there will be plenty of sunshine and less wind. Clouds return Sunday with the chance for more showers (and storms) toward the middle of next week. Winter is still trying to hang on…but it’s going to be tough!

