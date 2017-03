The mini-series “When We Rise” is airing on abc this week. It documents the history of the gay rights movement.

People in the Midstate can learn about the movement’s local history, thanks to a partnership with the LGBT Center of Central Pennsylvania in Midtown Harrisburg and Dickinson College.

The center’s executive director, Louie Marven, discussed the exhibit on Daybreak Thursday. Watch the video to learn more.

