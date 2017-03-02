Waiting for a driver’s license: A way around it

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Getting your driver’s license can be an exciting time, but it can also involve a wait in Pennsylvania.

The longest wait in our region is currently 38 days to schedule a road test, but that can jump in the summer during the busy season.

“I’ve seen two months,” David Shepherd of Shepherd Driving School. “It’s very frustrating for them because they just want to do it now,” he added while talking about first-time drivers.

PennDOT said it has to do with supply and demand, not a staff shortage. Alexis Campbell, a PennDOT spokeswoman, recommends scheduling as early as possible. Also, she says, check back frequently. Appointments will open randomly throughout the week.

There’s another option if you live in Lancaster County or don’t mind driving there.

At Lancaster Career and Technology Center, they are a beta test site for third-party on-the-road exams. The cost is $100. It’s free at PenDOT.

But there is the convenience and quick turnaround. You can often get an appointment within three days.

“And we’re a teaching center. We’ll work with you if you don’t pass an area,” director Vance Miller said.

