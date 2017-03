WILLOW STREET, Pa. (WHTM) – Crews spent part of the afternoon putting out a 2-alarm townhouse fire in Pequea Township.

According to Lancaster County dispatch, the fire at 45 Utley Place is now under control.

The fire was reported just before 12:40 p.m.

It’s unclear how many homes were impacted.

No injuries have been reported.

