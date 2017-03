Consumer Reports has named its top cars and trucks for 2017.

Small SUV’s are the most popular, with the Subaru Forrester, topping the category.

For midsized SUV’s, the Toyota Highlander came out on top.

The other vehicles topping the list: Audi Q7,the Toyota Yaris iA and Toyota Prius, Mazda MX-5 Miata, Honda Ridgeline, Chevrolet Cruz, Kia Optima, and Chevrolet Impala.

All of the picks have high scores in road tests, reliability, owner satisfaction, and safety.

