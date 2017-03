Have you ever wondered how ski resorts make snow? In a winter that hasn’t produced much natural snow, Meteorologist Brett Thackara wondered the same thing. He traveled to Liberty Mountain Resort to find out.

Currently, Roundtop will reopen Friday for skiing, snowboarding and snow tubing. Whitetail Resort and Liberty Mountain Resort have closed for the 2016-2017 season.

