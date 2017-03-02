Taro Landis sworn in as Carlisle police chief

CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Taro Landis was sworn in Wednesday night as the new chief of police in Carlisle.

Landis has been in law enforcement for nearly three decades and was previously serving as the senior lieutenant of the Tredyffrin Township Police Department in Chester County.

Before joining the police force, Landis served in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Army Reserve.

Lt. Stephen Latshaw had been the interim police chief in Carlisle after Stephen Margeson retired in March of last year. Latshaw was the chief of police for over 20 years.

