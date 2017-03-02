Swatara police seek tips in business burglary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Police are looking for two burglars who smashed a large window to get inside a Swatara Township business.

Township police on Thursday released a surveillance photo that shows the burglars inside the Metro PCS store at 2501 Paxton Street on the night of Jan. 6.

Investigators are asking for the public’s help to identify the pair.

Police said a cell phone was stolen from the store and the burglars tried to take more. The two fled onto Paxton Street after exiting through the same window they entered.

Anyone with information is asked to call Swatara police at (717) 564-2550 or submit a tip through SwataraPolice.org.

