Soup Cook-Off to benefit Cystic Fibrosis on March 5

The Soup Cook is a tasting event, open to the public, where all proceeds benefit individuals living with Cystic Fibrosis and The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation. Guests sample endless soup chili, chowder, bisque, stew, and gumbo, as much as they want, and then vote on their favorites in each category. Winners are given custom trophies based on the people’s choice vote count.

“We hope to gain awareness about the event and the cause. This year the event benefits a local mother, Heidi Layton, who is living with Cystic Fibrosis,” tells Gwen Forlizzi.

Details:

Soup Cookoff to benefit Heidi Layton

Cystic Fibrosis

The Radisson, Camp Hill

March 5th

Noon – 4PM