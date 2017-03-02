Sessions responds to allegations

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is responding to allegations that he talked Russia during the presidential campaign.

There are revelations that Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

But during his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he had had no communications with the Russians.

Sessions issued a statement last night saying, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...