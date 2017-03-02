Sessions responds to allegations

The Associated Press Published:
Jeff Sessions
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, Attorney General Jeff Sessions holds a meeting with the heads of federal law enforcement components at the Department of Justice in Washington. Sessions had two conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States during the presidential campaign season last year, contact that immediately fueled calls for him to recuse himself from a Justice Department investigation into Russian interference in the election. The Justice Department said Wednesday night, March 1, 2017, that the two conversations took place last year when Sessions was a senator. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Attorney General Jeff Sessions is responding to allegations that he talked Russia during the presidential campaign.

There are revelations that Sessions talked twice with Russia’s ambassador to the United States.

But during his confirmation hearing, Sessions said he had had no communications with the Russians.

Sessions issued a statement last night saying, “I never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign. I have no idea what this allegation is about. It is false.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s