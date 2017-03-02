Ryobi recalls electric blowers after broken fans cut users

WASHINGTON (WHTM) – Ryobi electric blowers sold exclusively at Home Depot have been recalled after several people said they were cut by pieces from broken fans.

Ryobi’s parent company, One World Technologies, has received 25 reports of minor injuries such as cuts to faces, hands and legs when the fan blade pieces were discharged from either end of the blower.

The recall is for about 121,000 8-amp Electric Jet Fan Blowers with model number RY42102 and a serial number between EU15401D170001 and EU16239N999999, sold from December 2015 through December 2016 for about $40.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission says owners should contact One World Technologies for a free replacement.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Google

Pocket

Email

Print

More

Pinterest

Like this: Like Loading...